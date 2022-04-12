Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Purchases 2,825 Shares of Cascadia Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CCAIU)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in Cascadia Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CCAIU – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,325 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,825 shares during the quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cascadia Acquisition were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Cascadia Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cascadia Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cascadia Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cascadia Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $492,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cascadia Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $495,000.

NASDAQ:CCAIU traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.87. 221 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,194. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.95. Cascadia Acquisition Corp has a fifty-two week low of $9.74 and a fifty-two week high of $11.61.

