Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Jiya Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JYAC)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Jiya Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JYAC – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jiya Acquisition were worth $127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Jiya Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $132,000. Magnetar Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Jiya Acquisition by 42.4% during the third quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 34,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 10,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Jiya Acquisition by 3.4% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 103,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 3,374 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JYAC stock remained flat at $$9.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Jiya Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $10.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.81.

Jiya Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the biopharmaceutical sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

