Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Sells 173 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC decreased its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,653 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $239,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Amgen by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,040,932 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,447,476,000 after buying an additional 80,922 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 11,273 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its stake in Amgen by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 58,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,525,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its stake in Amgen by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 3,085 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.53% of the company’s stock.

AMGN stock traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $249.70. 81,221 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,946,560. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $232.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.57. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $198.64 and a 12 month high of $261.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.59.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.14 by $0.22. Amgen had a return on equity of 120.59% and a net margin of 22.68%. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.94 per share. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.27%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMGN shares. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $194.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America lowered shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $285.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $272.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $235.24.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

