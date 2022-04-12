Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Takes Position in Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NYSEARCA:QQQE)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NYSEARCA:QQQE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $909,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. increased its stake in Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 3,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 4,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 95,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,876,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA QQQE traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $74.88. 201 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 165,410. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.24. Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares has a 12 month low of $68.70 and a 12 month high of $90.21.

