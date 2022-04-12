SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) Cut to Neutral at Piper Sandler

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SAIL. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of SailPoint Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SailPoint Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.87.

SailPoint Technologies stock opened at $64.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.04 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.23 and a 200-day moving average of $46.09. SailPoint Technologies has a 52-week low of $34.98 and a 52-week high of $64.39.

SailPoint Technologies ( NYSE:SAIL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.16. SailPoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 14.04% and a negative return on equity of 9.86%. The firm had revenue of $135.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that SailPoint Technologies will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Matt Mills sold 4,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.90, for a total value of $182,428.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.28, for a total value of $1,032,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 102,745 shares of company stock worth $4,200,862. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,074,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,611,000 after purchasing an additional 9,125 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 2.8% in the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,174,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,255,000 after purchasing an additional 58,590 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 11.3% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,000,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,799,000 after purchasing an additional 203,366 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,531,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,044,000 after purchasing an additional 39,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,063,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,416,000 after acquiring an additional 83,877 shares during the period.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software as a service (SaaS) and software platforms, which provide organizations visibility and the intelligence required to empower users and manage their access to systems, applications, and data across hybrid information technology environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

