Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $17.57 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR – Get Rating) will report sales of $17.57 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Saratoga Investment’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $16.91 million and the highest estimate coming in at $18.18 million. Saratoga Investment reported sales of $16.22 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Saratoga Investment will report full year sales of $69.33 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $68.66 million to $69.94 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $72.94 million, with estimates ranging from $71.11 million to $74.82 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Saratoga Investment.

Get Saratoga Investment alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Saratoga Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Saratoga Investment in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Saratoga Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.60.

Shares of SAR stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $26.89. 20,927 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,940. The firm has a market cap of $325.42 million, a P/E ratio of 6.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.54. Saratoga Investment has a fifty-two week low of $23.54 and a fifty-two week high of $30.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.25.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. Saratoga Investment’s payout ratio is presently 51.08%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Saratoga Investment during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Saratoga Investment by 360.9% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Saratoga Investment by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment during the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000. 10.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Saratoga Investment Company Profile (Get Rating)

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Saratoga Investment (SAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Saratoga Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saratoga Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.