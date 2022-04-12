Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $115.42.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SRPT. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $125.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,398,598 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $684,205,000 after purchasing an additional 503,833 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 341.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,846,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $170,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,400 shares during the last quarter. Casdin Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 1,350,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $121,568,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,132,056 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $101,941,000 after purchasing an additional 147,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 826,741 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $74,448,000 after purchasing an additional 257,573 shares during the last quarter. 75.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SRPT traded down $5.60 during trading on Thursday, hitting $82.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 476,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 967,292. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 5.75 and a quick ratio of 5.34. The company has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of -16.42 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.59. Sarepta Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $61.31 and a fifty-two week high of $101.24.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($1.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.51) by $0.09. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 69.28% and a negative net margin of 59.67%. The business had revenue of $201.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.40) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

