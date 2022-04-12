Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Upgraded at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $55.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $43.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SLB. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $44.45.

Schlumberger stock opened at $41.33 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.40 billion, a PE ratio of 31.31 and a beta of 2.02. Schlumberger has a 1-year low of $24.52 and a 1-year high of $46.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Schlumberger will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.88%.

In other Schlumberger news, CAO Howard Guild sold 25,500 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total value of $995,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Claudia Jaramillo sold 11,628 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $500,004.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 105,451 shares of company stock valued at $4,190,908. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Old North State Trust LLC raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 91.4% during the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. 75.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

