Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.32 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $2.32 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Schnitzer Steel Industries’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.40 and the lowest is $2.23. Schnitzer Steel Industries reported earnings of $2.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Schnitzer Steel Industries will report full-year earnings of $7.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.01 to $8.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $6.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.40 to $7.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Schnitzer Steel Industries.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38. The business had revenue of $783.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $779.39 million. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a return on equity of 24.20% and a net margin of 5.86%. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.51 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on SCHN. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Schnitzer Steel Industries from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Schnitzer Steel Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,548,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $184,213,000 after purchasing an additional 23,886 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 222.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 696,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,144,000 after buying an additional 480,325 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 465,064 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,374,000 after purchasing an additional 7,780 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 425,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,082,000 after buying an additional 5,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 1,171.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 331,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,198,000 after acquiring an additional 305,191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCHN traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $52.04. 12,432 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347,000. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a twelve month low of $35.34 and a twelve month high of $59.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.92.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s payout ratio is 11.72%.

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous metal, and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company acquires, processes, and recycles salvaged vehicles, rail cars, home appliances, industrial machinery, manufacturing scrap, and construction and demolition scrap. It offers recycled ferrous metal, a feedstock used in the production of finished steel products; and nonferrous products, including mixed metal joint products recovered from the shredding process, such as zorba, zurik, aluminum, copper, stainless steel, nickel, brass, titanium, lead, and high temperature alloys.

