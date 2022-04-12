Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Get Rating) fell 1.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $24.97 and last traded at $25.03. 1,552,836 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 2,741,335 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.32.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.06.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 178.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 8,955 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 204.5% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. FC Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 20,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B&D White Capital Company LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,586,000.

