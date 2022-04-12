Scotgold Resources (LON:SGZ) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $70.84

Scotgold Resources Limited (LON:SGZ – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 70.84 ($0.92) and traded as low as GBX 60.66 ($0.79). Scotgold Resources shares last traded at GBX 63 ($0.82), with a volume of 17,525 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of £37.50 million and a P/E ratio of -11.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.79, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 68.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 70.84.

Get Scotgold Resources alerts:

In other Scotgold Resources news, insider Peter G. Hetherington bought 150,000 shares of Scotgold Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 76 ($0.99) per share, for a total transaction of £114,000 ($148,553.56).

Scotgold Resources Limited engages in the mine development and mineral exploration businesses in Australia, Scotland, France, and Portugal. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It focuses on the development of Cononish project located in the Grampian Highlands of Scotland. The company also holds interest in the Grampian project comprising 13 option agreements covering an area of approximately 3000 square kilometers located in Scotland.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Scotgold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scotgold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.