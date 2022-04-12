SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,108 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $2,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 170.1% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 3,461.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 3,461 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami raised its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 3,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 4,444.4% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NWL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Newell Brands from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. TheStreet lowered Newell Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Newell Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.75.

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 10,634,184 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.86, for a total transaction of $274,999,998.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ NWL traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,234,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,618,358. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.90 and a 200 day moving average of $22.83. Newell Brands Inc. has a one year low of $20.36 and a one year high of $30.10.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.09. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 5.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is currently 69.17%.

About Newell Brands (Get Rating)

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.