SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,731 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,249 shares during the quarter. Stryker makes up about 1.1% of SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $3,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Stryker during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Stryker during the third quarter worth about $46,000. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stryker alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on SYK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Stryker in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Stryker from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Stryker from $280.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Stryker from $300.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Stryker from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.09.

SYK stock traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $262.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 943,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,514,843. The company has a market cap of $99.12 billion, a PE ratio of 50.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.98. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $236.09 and a 12 month high of $281.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $259.67 and its 200-day moving average is $261.23.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 24.65%. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.81 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.695 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 53.36%.

Stryker Profile (Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.