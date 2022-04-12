SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,461 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the third quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in International Business Machines by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,494 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 59,604 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,281,000 after buying an additional 5,325 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.6% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 178,786 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,838,000 after acquiring an additional 2,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in International Business Machines by 1.9% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 6,715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 54.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IBM. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on International Business Machines from $124.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on International Business Machines from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.18.

NYSE:IBM traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $125.98. The stock had a trading volume of 2,670,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,269,250. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.10. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $114.56 and a 12 month high of $152.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.39 by ($0.04). International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 42.49%. The company had revenue of $16.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.31%.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

