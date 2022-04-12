SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.13 Million Holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,337 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 9,302 shares during the quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $2,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ARCC. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 30,092 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 172,957 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,665,000 after purchasing an additional 5,976 shares during the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 40,485 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 7,810 shares during the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $631,000. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 59,313 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 13,998 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

ARCC traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.20. The company had a trading volume of 2,655,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,928,954. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Ares Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $18.23 and a 12 month high of $23.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.02. The company has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.05.

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The investment management company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. Ares Capital had a net margin of 86.10% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $529.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.92%. This is a positive change from Ares Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is presently 47.73%.

In related news, Director Mary Beth Henson purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.05 per share, with a total value of $120,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ARCC shares. Hovde Group started coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Monday, March 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $22.50 target price on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.41.

About Ares Capital (Get Rating)

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.