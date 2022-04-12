SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 5,458 Shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 274,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,458 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.58% of TCW Strategic Income Fund worth $1,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in TCW Strategic Income Fund by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 227,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 15,632 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 4,118 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 167,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 3,731 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in TCW Strategic Income Fund by 15.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 49,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 6,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in TCW Strategic Income Fund by 7.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,511,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,676,000 after acquiring an additional 100,383 shares during the last quarter. 29.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TSI traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.05. The company had a trading volume of 134,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,219. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.17. TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $4.96 and a one year high of $5.96.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%.

About TCW Strategic Income Fund

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced mutual fund launched by The TCW Group, Inc The fund is managed by TCW Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

