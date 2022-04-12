SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,997 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 174 shares during the period. Becton, Dickinson and makes up about 1.3% of SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $4,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BDX. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 16.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,175,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,231,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323,224 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the third quarter worth approximately $617,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 13.0% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,284 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 18.7% in the third quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 6,818 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 87.3% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 502 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BDX traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $269.18. The company had a trading volume of 785,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,359,753. The company has a market capitalization of $76.65 billion, a PE ratio of 46.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $235.13 and a 1-year high of $280.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $267.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $255.27.

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.78. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 8.75%. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.55 earnings per share. Becton, Dickinson and’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.21%.

In other news, Director Claire Fraser sold 841 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.70, for a total transaction of $228,499.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 14,374 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.90, for a total value of $3,908,290.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,625 shares of company stock worth $5,868,516. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BDX. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $293.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America began coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Argus raised their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $276.25.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile (Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

