SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,529 Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,814 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,529 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $1,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Davis Selected Advisers lifted its position in shares of JD.com by 255.5% in the third quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 11,932,842 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $862,029,000 after acquiring an additional 8,575,990 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of JD.com by 5.6% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 9,119,813 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $658,815,000 after acquiring an additional 484,401 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JD.com by 835.6% in the third quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 8,148,654 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $588,659,000 after acquiring an additional 7,277,722 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JD.com by 116.2% in the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 7,846,761 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $566,850,000 after acquiring an additional 4,217,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JD.com by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,762,363 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $543,909,000 after acquiring an additional 558,030 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JD. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on JD.com from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. HSBC reduced their target price on JD.com from $100.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. TheStreet cut JD.com from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut JD.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on JD.com in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JD.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.07.

Shares of JD.com stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,955,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,890,174. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $75.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -148.63 and a beta of 0.65. JD.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.56 and a 1-year high of $92.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.80.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The information services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $275.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.82 billion. JD.com had a positive return on equity of 3.92% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through three segments: JD Retail, JD Logistics, and New Businesses. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

