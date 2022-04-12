SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Sells 16 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 225 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 16 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVR were worth $1,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NVR. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in NVR by 4,650.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 190 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in NVR by 39,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 39,900 shares in the last quarter. Tobam lifted its stake in NVR by 160.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 13 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in NVR in the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of NVR by 140.0% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 12 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. 83.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NVR traded up $27.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4,352.02. 27,981 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,238. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4,827.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5,141.76. NVR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4,250.01 and a 12-month high of $5,982.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 5.95 and a quick ratio of 3.59.

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $89.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $100.34 by ($11.25). The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 40.86% and a net margin of 14.21%. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $76.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 448.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

NVR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of NVR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $4,825.00 to $5,500.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of NVR from $5,700.00 to $5,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of NVR from $6,630.00 to $5,300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NVR in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NVR presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5,223.40.

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. The Homebuilding segment offers single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings with many different home designs.

