SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,652 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,148 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,652 shares during the quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $1,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AIG. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in American International Group in the fourth quarter worth about $293,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 84,697 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,816,000 after purchasing an additional 4,514 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in American International Group by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,975,804 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $112,112,000 after acquiring an additional 450,978 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in American International Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 299,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,034,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in American International Group by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 66,214 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,765,000 after buying an additional 14,124 shares in the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AIG traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.45. The stock had a trading volume of 3,517,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,060,043. American International Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.54 and a 12 month high of $64.90. The company has a market capitalization of $50.35 billion, a PE ratio of 5.77, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.96 and its 200 day moving average is $58.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.44. American International Group had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 18.03%. The business had revenue of $13.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.83%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on American International Group from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on American International Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research cut American International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on American International Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.33.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

