SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Sells 3,618 Shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 47,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,618 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending were worth $1,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TSLX. Eagle Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 16,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 2,730 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the 4th quarter valued at $778,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 28,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 10,834 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 53,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after buying an additional 3,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 194,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,559,000 after buying an additional 11,580 shares in the last quarter. 49.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Sixth Street Specialty Lending news, Director Richard A. Higginbotham bought 2,000 shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.82 per share, with a total value of $45,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $24.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.90.

TSLX traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.17. The company had a trading volume of 209,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,161. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.13. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.80 and a twelve month high of $24.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.43.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $78.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.02 million. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a net margin of 76.02% and a return on equity of 12.97%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.42%.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

