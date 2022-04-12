SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 30.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,514 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Ignite Planners LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $337,000. Gries Financial LLC raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 11,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 19,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after buying an additional 7,708 shares during the period. Sadoff Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $250,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $495,000. 72.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

NYSE MRK traded down $1.00 on Tuesday, hitting $85.63. 12,193,416 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,262,254. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.89 and a 52-week high of $91.40. The company has a market capitalization of $216.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.45.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $13.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.14 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 47.24%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.70%.

A number of research firms have commented on MRK. UBS Group cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $98.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Mizuho began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.88.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile (Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.