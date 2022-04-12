Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.12. Seanergy Maritime shares last traded at $1.07, with a volume of 3,797,284 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SHIP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Seanergy Maritime in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Seanergy Maritime from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1.75.

The stock has a market cap of $163.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.16.

Seanergy Maritime ( NASDAQ:SHIP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The shipping company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. Seanergy Maritime had a return on equity of 22.76% and a net margin of 27.01%. The business had revenue of $56.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.35%. Seanergy Maritime’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.62%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HC Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Seanergy Maritime in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Seanergy Maritime in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Seanergy Maritime by 610.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,755 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 26,427 shares during the last quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new position in Seanergy Maritime in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Seanergy Maritime in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.14% of the company’s stock.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. operates as an international shipping company. The firm engages in seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities. It focuses on owning and management of fleet of Capesize bulk carriers. The company was founded on January 4, 2008 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

