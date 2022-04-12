Secret Market Cap Tops $795.51 Million (SCRT)

Secret (SCRT) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 12th. During the last seven days, Secret has traded down 22% against the US dollar. One Secret coin can currently be bought for about $4.87 or 0.00012250 BTC on exchanges. Secret has a total market capitalization of $795.51 million and $31.51 million worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Secret Coin Profile

Secret (SCRT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 190,165,060 coins and its circulating supply is 163,295,557 coins. Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network . The official website for Secret is scrt.network . Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Network is a blockchain that allows privacy-preserving smart contracts. That means applications built on Secret can utilize encrypted data without revealing it to anyone, even the nodes in the network. Using privacy technologies (such as trusted execution environments), Secret Network allows developers to build new types of powerful, permissionless, privacy-preserving applications – Secret Apps. Secret is the native coin of the Secret Network Enigma (ENG) swapped to SCRT on a 1:1 basis. “

Secret Coin Trading

