Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) Shares Gap Up to $8.28

Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.28, but opened at $8.67. Select Energy Services shares last traded at $8.68, with a volume of 2,826 shares traded.

WTTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Select Energy Services from $8.25 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Select Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.35.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Select Energy Services by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 115,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Select Energy Services by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 89,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Select Energy Services by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Select Energy Services by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Select Energy Services by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 18,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.93% of the company’s stock.

Select Energy Services Company Profile (NYSE:WTTR)

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and gas industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Oilfield Chemicals. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water transfer, flow back and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various on-site rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

