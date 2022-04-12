Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) Shares Gap Up to $8.28

Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.28, but opened at $8.67. Select Energy Services shares last traded at $8.68, with a volume of 2,826 shares traded.
WTTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Select Energy Services from $8.25 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Select Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.35.
Select Energy Services Company Profile (NYSE:WTTR)
Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and gas industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Oilfield Chemicals. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water transfer, flow back and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various on-site rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.
