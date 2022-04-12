Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $18.82 Million

Analysts forecast that Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB – Get Rating) will post sales of $18.82 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Selecta Biosciences’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $19.65 million and the lowest is $18.00 million. Selecta Biosciences posted sales of $11.05 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 70.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Selecta Biosciences will report full-year sales of $51.48 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $47.96 million to $55.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $9.61 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Selecta Biosciences.

Get Selecta Biosciences alerts:

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Selecta Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Selecta Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SELB. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Natixis bought a new stake in Selecta Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. WNY Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Selecta Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Selecta Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. 73.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SELB traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.11. 9,427 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,294,533. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Selecta Biosciences has a 52 week low of $1.07 and a 52 week high of $5.28.

Selecta Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. The company's lead therapeutic gene therapy program is SEL-302 that is in preclinical stage to improve the treatment of methylmalonic acidemia.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Selecta Biosciences (SELB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Selecta Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selecta Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.