Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 9,596 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 189,358 shares.The stock last traded at $17.66 and had previously closed at $16.98.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sendas Distribuidora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. HSBC upgraded Sendas Distribuidora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.97.
About Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI)
Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. As of April 22, 2021, the company operated 185 stores under the Assaí banner, as well as 10 distribution centers. It serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals.
