Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 9,596 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 189,358 shares.The stock last traded at $17.66 and had previously closed at $16.98.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sendas Distribuidora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. HSBC upgraded Sendas Distribuidora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.97.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. raised its holdings in Sendas Distribuidora by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 8,347,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230,172 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Sendas Distribuidora by 403.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 780,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,351,000 after acquiring an additional 625,765 shares in the last quarter. Soapstone Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Sendas Distribuidora during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,943,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Sendas Distribuidora by 40.1% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 948,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,531,000 after purchasing an additional 271,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. acquired a new position in Sendas Distribuidora during the fourth quarter worth about $1,144,000. 5.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI)

Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. As of April 22, 2021, the company operated 185 stores under the Assaí banner, as well as 10 distribution centers. It serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals.

