Sentage Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTG) Short Interest Update

Sentage Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTG – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, a decrease of 95.2% from the March 15th total of 258,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 465,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sentage stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sentage Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 45,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.32% of Sentage at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNTG traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,217. Sentage has a 12-month low of $0.66 and a 12-month high of $52.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.41.

Sentage Holdings Inc provides a range of financial services in consumer loan repayment and collection management, loan recommendation, and prepaid payment network services in China. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

