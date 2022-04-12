Sentinel 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $707,833.00 (DVPN)

Sentinel (DVPN) traded up 6.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 12th. Over the last week, Sentinel has traded 18.8% lower against the US dollar. Sentinel has a total market capitalization of $27.79 million and approximately $707,833.00 worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sentinel coin can now be purchased for about $0.0036 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CyberVein (CVT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000010 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Sentinel

DVPN is a coin. It launched on October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 15,333,291,319 coins and its circulating supply is 7,709,018,412 coins. Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sentinel is https://reddit.com/r/SENT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Sentinel is sentinel.co . Sentinel’s official message board is t.me/Sentinel_Announcements

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel is a modern VPN backed by the blockchain anonymity and security. The Sentinel token (SENT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to reward the users who share unused bandwidth within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Sentinel

