Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sera Prognostics Inc. is a women’s health diagnostics company. It focused on improving maternal and neonatal health by providing pregnancy biomarker information to doctors and patients. Sera Prognostics Inc. is based in SALT LAKE CITY. “

Get Sera Prognostics alerts:

Separately, Citigroup downgraded shares of Sera Prognostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

Sera Prognostics stock opened at $2.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.83. Sera Prognostics has a fifty-two week low of $2.79 and a fifty-two week high of $15.50.

Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.12). As a group, research analysts predict that Sera Prognostics will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Sera Prognostics in the third quarter worth approximately $79,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Sera Prognostics in the 3rd quarter worth $1,667,000. Lesa Sroufe & Co acquired a new position in Sera Prognostics during the 3rd quarter worth $183,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Sera Prognostics during the 3rd quarter worth $726,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Sera Prognostics during the third quarter valued at about $289,000. 46.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sera Prognostics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sera Prognostics, Inc, a health diagnostic company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biomarker tests for the early prediction of preterm birth risk and other complications of pregnancy. It develops PreTRM test, a blood-based biomarker test to predict the risk of spontaneous preterm birth in asymptomatic singleton pregnancies.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sera Prognostics (SERA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sera Prognostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sera Prognostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.