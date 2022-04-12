Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Shares Acquired by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,302 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Service Properties Trust were worth $179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Service Properties Trust by 205.9% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 2,073,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395,459 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Service Properties Trust by 2,193.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 657,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,376,000 after purchasing an additional 629,295 shares during the last quarter. Siguler Guff Advisers LLC raised its stake in Service Properties Trust by 58.3% in the 4th quarter. Siguler Guff Advisers LLC now owns 1,708,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,020,000 after purchasing an additional 629,219 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Service Properties Trust by 51.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,014,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,778,000 after purchasing an additional 342,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Service Properties Trust by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 598,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,734,000 after purchasing an additional 190,582 shares during the last quarter. 77.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Service Properties Trust from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Service Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:SVC opened at $7.94 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 2.23. Service Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $7.01 and a 52-week high of $15.39.

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.67). Service Properties Trust had a negative net margin of 36.41% and a negative return on equity of 30.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Service Properties Trust will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 21st. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1.21%.

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and net lease service and necessity-based retail properties across the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada with 149 distinct brands across 23 industries. SVC's properties are primarily operated under long-term management or lease agreements.

