ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) Position Trimmed by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,299 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares were worth $838,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the third quarter worth $75,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares during the third quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the third quarter worth about $216,000. Institutional investors own 61.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SFBS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ServisFirst Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, ServisFirst Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

Shares of SFBS opened at $84.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.02 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $88.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.58. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.95 and a 52 week high of $97.25.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 46.19% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The company had revenue of $108.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. ServisFirst Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 24.08%.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, such as seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

