Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B) will report $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Shaw Communications’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.30 and the highest is $0.33. Shaw Communications posted earnings of $0.34 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shaw Communications will report full-year earnings of $1.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Shaw Communications.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10. Shaw Communications had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. Shaw Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Shaw Communications from C$27.00 to C$40.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Shaw Communications in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SJR. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in Shaw Communications by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 10,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. increased its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 239,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,966,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. 55.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SJR traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.90. 310,587 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 315,047. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.69. Shaw Communications has a 1 year low of $26.70 and a 1 year high of $31.60.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.0791 dividend. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Shaw Communications’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 57.76%.

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The company's Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

