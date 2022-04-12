Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the four ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.00.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SCVL. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Shoe Carnival in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Shoe Carnival in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 111.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 113.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 79.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shoe Carnival during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. 62.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shoe Carnival stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 204,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,417. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.87. Shoe Carnival has a fifty-two week low of $27.59 and a fifty-two week high of $46.21. The company has a market cap of $865.07 million, a P/E ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.51.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.37. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 38.92% and a net margin of 11.64%. The business had revenue of $313.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Shoe Carnival will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Shoe Carnival’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Shoe Carnival’s payout ratio is currently 6.65%.

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 372 stores in 35 states and Puerto Rico under the Shoe Carnival banner; and 21 locations across the Southeast under the Shoe Station banner.

