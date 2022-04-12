Shore Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS)

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Pets at Home Group from GBX 450 ($5.86) to GBX 370 ($4.82) and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Pets at Home Group from GBX 555 ($7.23) to GBX 430 ($5.60) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 570 ($7.43) target price on shares of Pets at Home Group in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 497.86 ($6.49).

Shares of PETS stock opened at GBX 330.80 ($4.31) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £1.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.62. Pets at Home Group has a 52 week low of GBX 320 ($4.17) and a 52 week high of GBX 524.50 ($6.83). The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 377.26.

Pets at Home Group Plc engages in the specialist omnichannel retailing of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail, Vet Group, and Central. The company offers a range of pet foods for dogs, cats, small animals, fish, reptiles, and birds.

