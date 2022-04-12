Short Interest in Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRXT) Grows By 1,132.6%

Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRXT – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 744,500 shares, an increase of 1,132.6% from the March 15th total of 60,400 shares. Approximately 10.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,280,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Powell Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Clarus Therapeutics by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 64,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares during the period. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Clarus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $240,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Clarus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Clarus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clarus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 78.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Clarus Therapeutics alerts:

CRXT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Clarus Therapeutics from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clarus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Clarus Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.79.

Shares of CRXT traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.89. 2,456 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,389,038. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.81. Clarus Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.61 and a 52-week high of $31.24.

Clarus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRXT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.49. On average, equities analysts expect that Clarus Therapeutics will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clarus Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Clarus Therapeutics Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company which provide solutions to unmet medical needs by advancing androgen and metabolic therapies for men and women. The Company’s commercial product includes JATENZO(R). Clarus Therapeutics Inc, formerly known as Blue Water Acquisition Corp., is based in NORTHBROOK, Ill.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Clarus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.