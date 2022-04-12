Short Interest in Digipath, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DIGP) Declines By 97.6%

Digipath, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DIGP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 97.6% from the March 15th total of 42,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 522,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS DIGP traded up $0.00 on Tuesday, hitting $0.02. The stock had a trading volume of 40,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,321. Digipath has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.03.
About Digipath
