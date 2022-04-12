Short Interest in Digipath, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DIGP) Declines By 97.6%

Digipath, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DIGP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 97.6% from the March 15th total of 42,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 522,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS DIGP traded up $0.00 on Tuesday, hitting $0.02. The stock had a trading volume of 40,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,321. Digipath has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.03.

Get Digipath alerts:

About Digipath (Get Rating)

Digipath, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cannabis and hemp lab testing services in Las Vegas to Nevada licensed medical marijuana enterprises. It also provides testing, cannabis education and training, and cannabis news coverage to the cannabis industry. The company operates as a testing laboratory facility for cannabis, cannabis infused products, hemp, and other botanical nutraceuticals to serve growers, dispensaries, caregivers, producers, patients, and end users of cannabis and botanical products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Digipath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digipath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.