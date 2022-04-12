Short Interest in DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DLY) Declines By 84.5%

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a decrease of 84.5% from the March 15th total of 66,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 156,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC boosted its position in shares of DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 11,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $354,000.

Shares of NYSE DLY traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.56. The stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,982. DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $16.24 and a twelve month high of $20.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.12.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a $0.1167 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th.

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (the “Fund”) is a limited term closed-end management investment company.

The Fund’s investment objective is to seek a high level of total return, with an emphasis on current income.

The Fund will seek to achieve its investment objective by investing in a portfolio of investments selected for its potential to provide a high level of total return, with an emphasis on current income.

