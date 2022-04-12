Short Interest in First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF (NASDAQ:FEUZ) Decreases By 95.1%

First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF (NASDAQ:FEUZ – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 95.1% from the March 15th total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of FEUZ traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $40.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,765. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.74. First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF has a 1-year low of $36.33 and a 1-year high of $55.85.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a $0.018 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%.
