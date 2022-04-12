Short Interest in First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF (NASDAQ:FEUZ) Decreases By 95.1%

First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF (NASDAQ:FEUZ – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 95.1% from the March 15th total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of FEUZ traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $40.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,765. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.74. First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF has a 1-year low of $36.33 and a 1-year high of $55.85.

Get First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a $0.018 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FEUZ. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 21,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 180,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,321,000 after buying an additional 3,140 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 3,811 shares in the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 60,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,771,000 after buying an additional 5,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $553,000.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.