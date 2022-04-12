Short Interest in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC) Decreases By 95.6%

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 294,900 shares, a drop of 95.6% from the March 15th total of 6,690,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,210,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of FTGC traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.19. 45,958 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,147,150. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.52. First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund has a 1 year low of $20.95 and a 1 year high of $31.47.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. E&G Advisors LP purchased a new stake in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund in the first quarter worth about $1,442,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $314,000. Solitude Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,785,000. Strid Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,198,000. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp grew its stake in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 157.8% in the first quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 878,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,974,000 after purchasing an additional 537,658 shares during the period.

