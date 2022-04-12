Short Interest in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA) Grows By 1,082.6%

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 108,800 shares, an increase of 1,082.6% from the March 15th total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 111,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OIA. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 12.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 323,196 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after purchasing an additional 34,719 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 17.4% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 35,092 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 5,213 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 14.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 179,638 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 22,129 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 61.7% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 19,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.51% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.60. 1,640 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,677. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.13. Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust has a 12 month low of $6.48 and a 12 month high of $8.54.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th will be given a dividend of $0.0305 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.55%.

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Company Profile

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

