Short Interest in Nexi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:NEXXY) Declines By 97.5%

Nexi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:NEXXY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 97.5% from the March 15th total of 44,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS NEXXY traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.06. The company had a trading volume of 66,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,468. Nexi has a twelve month low of $9.83 and a twelve month high of $23.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.26.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Nexi in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Bryan, Garnier & Co initiated coverage on Nexi in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Nexi from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Nexi from €20.60 ($22.39) to €18.00 ($19.57) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.50.

Nexi S.p.A. provides electronic money and payment services to banks, financial and insurance institutions, merchants, businesses, and public administration in Italy. The company offers acquiring services; configuration, activation, and maintenance of POS terminals; fraud prevention; and dispute management services, as well as customer support services.

