Short Interest in Palisade Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PALI) Grows By 1,101.1%

Palisade Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PALI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,320,000 shares, an increase of 1,101.1% from the March 15th total of 109,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 8.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Palisade Bio in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of PALI stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,521,759. Palisade Bio has a 52-week low of $0.76 and a 52-week high of $11.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.69.
Palisade Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral therapies that target serious diseases associated with the breakdown of the mucosal barrier protecting the gastrointestinal tract. Its lead therapeutic candidate is LB1148, an oral liquid formulation of the digestive enzyme inhibitor intended to inhibit digestive enzyme activity and preserve gut integrity during intestinal stress, such as results from reduced blood flow to the intestine, infections, and surgery.
