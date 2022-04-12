Short Interest in Resolute Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:RMGGF) Decreases By 95.8%

Resolute Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:RMGGF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, a drop of 95.8% from the March 15th total of 287,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.6 days.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Resolute Mining from GBX 40 ($0.52) to GBX 38 ($0.50) in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

RMGGF stock remained flat at $$0.24 on Tuesday. Resolute Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.17 and a fifty-two week high of $0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.26.

Resolute Mining Limited engages in mining, exploration, development, operation, and production of gold properties in Africa, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company's flagship project is the Syama Gold Mine located in Mali, West Africa. It also owns Mako Gold Mine in Senegal, West Africa.

