Short Interest in Team17 Group plc (OTCMKTS:TSVNF) Declines By 93.4%

Team17 Group plc (OTCMKTS:TSVNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 93.4% from the March 15th total of 22,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS TSVNF remained flat at $$6.76 during trading on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.11. Team17 Group has a one year low of $6.76 and a one year high of $12.50.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised Team17 Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Team17 Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops video games label for independent developers worldwide. The company develops and publishes owned and third-party IP video games for the digital and physical market. Its portfolio comprises approximately 100 games, including the Worms franchise, Overcooked!, and The Escapists.

