Short Interest in Team17 Group plc (OTCMKTS:TSVNF) Declines By 93.4%

Posted by on Apr 12th, 2022

Team17 Group plc (OTCMKTS:TSVNFGet Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 93.4% from the March 15th total of 22,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS TSVNF remained flat at $$6.76 during trading on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.11. Team17 Group has a one year low of $6.76 and a one year high of $12.50.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised Team17 Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

About Team17 Group (Get Rating)

Team17 Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops video games label for independent developers worldwide. The company develops and publishes owned and third-party IP video games for the digital and physical market. Its portfolio comprises approximately 100 games, including the Worms franchise, Overcooked!, and The Escapists.

