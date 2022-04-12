Short Interest in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLYPO) Increases By 766.7%

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLYPO – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a growth of 766.7% from the March 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of VLYPO traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $24.78. The company had a trading volume of 16,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,768. Valley National Bancorp has a 12-month low of $24.26 and a 12-month high of $26.67.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans.

