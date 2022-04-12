Short Interest in World Quantum Growth Acquisition Corp (NYSE:WQGA) Rises By 840.0%

World Quantum Growth Acquisition Corp (NYSE:WQGA – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a growth of 840.0% from the March 15th total of 1,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 39,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in World Quantum Growth Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $156,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in World Quantum Growth Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $504,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in World Quantum Growth Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $827,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in World Quantum Growth Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $7,452,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in World Quantum Growth Acquisition by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,029,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,095,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WQGA remained flat at $$9.91 during trading on Tuesday. World Quantum Growth Acquisition has a one year low of $9.76 and a one year high of $10.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.87.

World Quantum Growth Acquisition Corp is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. World Quantum Growth Acquisition Corp is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

