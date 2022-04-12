ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) Shares Down 1%

Shares of ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI – Get Rating) traded down 1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $24.99 and last traded at $25.35. 17,870 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 48,943 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.60.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on ShotSpotter in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on ShotSpotter from $42.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ShotSpotter from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded ShotSpotter from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ShotSpotter presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.75.
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.07. The stock has a market cap of $307.80 million, a PE ratio of -68.51 and a beta of 1.31.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ShotSpotter by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 826,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,397,000 after buying an additional 39,642 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA increased its position in ShotSpotter by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 646,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,496,000 after purchasing an additional 17,718 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in ShotSpotter by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 559,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,503,000 after purchasing an additional 7,468 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in ShotSpotter by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,856,000 after purchasing an additional 68,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC boosted its stake in ShotSpotter by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 210,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,638,000 after buying an additional 21,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.08% of the company’s stock.
ShotSpotter Company Profile (NASDAQ:SSTI)
ShotSpotter, Inc provides precision-policing and security solutions for law enforcement and security personnel in the United States, South Africa, and the Bahamas. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Respond, a public safety solution, which serves cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and ShotSpotter Connect, a patrol management software to help plan directed patrols and tactics to deter a broad set of crime types.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ShotSpotter (SSTI)
- 3 Undervalued Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
- The Market For Gamestop Is Near A Turning Point
- PayPal Stock is Still Ready for Bargain Hunting
- It’s Personal: 3 Personal Care Stocks to Own in Volatile Markets
- Conagra Stock Has More Room to Grow
Receive News & Ratings for ShotSpotter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ShotSpotter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.