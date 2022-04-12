ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) Shares Down 1%

Shares of ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI – Get Rating) traded down 1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $24.99 and last traded at $25.35. 17,870 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 48,943 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.60.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on ShotSpotter in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on ShotSpotter from $42.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ShotSpotter from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded ShotSpotter from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ShotSpotter presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.75.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.07. The stock has a market cap of $307.80 million, a PE ratio of -68.51 and a beta of 1.31.

In other ShotSpotter news, Director Randall Hawks acquired 6,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.82 per share, for a total transaction of $199,644.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders sold 847 shares of company stock valued at $23,068 in the last quarter. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ShotSpotter by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 826,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,397,000 after buying an additional 39,642 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA increased its position in ShotSpotter by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 646,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,496,000 after purchasing an additional 17,718 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in ShotSpotter by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 559,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,503,000 after purchasing an additional 7,468 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in ShotSpotter by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,856,000 after purchasing an additional 68,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC boosted its stake in ShotSpotter by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 210,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,638,000 after buying an additional 21,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.08% of the company’s stock.

ShotSpotter, Inc provides precision-policing and security solutions for law enforcement and security personnel in the United States, South Africa, and the Bahamas. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Respond, a public safety solution, which serves cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and ShotSpotter Connect, a patrol management software to help plan directed patrols and tactics to deter a broad set of crime types.

