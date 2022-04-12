Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML) Shares Down 8.9%

Sigma Lithium Corporation (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Rating) shares were down 8.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $14.80 and last traded at $14.91. Approximately 9,639 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 460,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.36.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SGML shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Sigma Lithium from $17.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Sigma Lithium in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Sigma Lithium from C$17.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Sigma Lithium from C$13.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.04.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Sigma Lithium during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sigma Lithium during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sigma Lithium during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Principal Street Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sigma Lithium during the third quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sigma Lithium during the third quarter valued at approximately $382,000. Institutional investors own 5.46% of the company’s stock.

Sigma Lithium Company Profile (NASDAQ:SGML)

Sigma Lithium Corp. engages in the production a lithium property. It focuses its project in Minas Gerais. The firm also plans to build a world-class commercial-scale lithium concentration plant. The company was founded on June 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

