Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML) Shares Down 8.9%

Sigma Lithium Corporation (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Rating) shares were down 8.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $14.80 and last traded at $14.91. Approximately 9,639 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 460,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.36.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SGML shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Sigma Lithium from $17.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Sigma Lithium in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Sigma Lithium from C$17.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Sigma Lithium from C$13.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.04.
Sigma Lithium Company Profile (NASDAQ:SGML)
Sigma Lithium Corp. engages in the production a lithium property. It focuses its project in Minas Gerais. The firm also plans to build a world-class commercial-scale lithium concentration plant. The company was founded on June 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
