Sigma Planning Corp Acquires 1,737 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,737 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $1,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 170.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000.

Shares of VT stock opened at $98.75 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $93.19 and a 52-week high of $109.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $100.03 and its 200 day moving average is $103.65.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

